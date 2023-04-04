Snow Report SA, a forecasting channel, said apart from Underberg, Sani Pass, on the border of KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho, also received snow overnight.
“The 2023 early season snow has well and truly arrived.
“We were watching for snowfall... so it's not unexpected at all and April is often when we see snow in this area,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Excitement as the Drakensberg receives its first snowfall
Image: Lake Naverone
The Drakensberg mountain range received its first snowfall of the year on Monday night ahead of the renowned Splashy Fen music festival at the weekend.
Holiday resorts took to their social media platforms on Tuesday to post pictures of the snow-capped mountains.
Silver Streams self-catering accommodation in Underberg said on its Facebook page: “There was a freshness in the air last night ... and the reason... our first snow for 2023.”
Image: Madie Botha/Silver Streams
Snow Report SA, a forecasting channel, said apart from Underberg, Sani Pass, on the border of KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho, also received snow overnight.
“The 2023 early season snow has well and truly arrived.
“We were watching for snowfall... so it's not unexpected at all and April is often when we see snow in this area,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
Couple starts pole-to-pole expedition in electric Nissan Ariya
New York City sees biggest snowfall of season, grounding flights
Burning trees in the Amazon melts snow in the Himalayas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos