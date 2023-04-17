South Africa

Man arrested for clocking a motorbike at 223km/h on the N1 freeway

17 April 2023 - 18:37
Gauteng traffic police arrested a speedster for clocking a motorbike at 223 km/h on the N1 freeway.
Image: Supplied

A 22-year-old man was arrested after the motorbike he was riding clocked at 223km/hon the N1 freeway near Centurion on Sunday afternoon.

The stretch of the road has a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h.

“The speedster allegedly told the officers of the Gauteng traffic police high-speed unit that he was rushing to Krugersdorp for a jolly day,” Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane.

Maremane said excessive speeding remained one of the biggest risks to road safety in the province.

“The majority of road fatalities are as a result of reckless and negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and dangerous overtaking especially in the face of oncoming traffic,” Maremane said.

The man appeared in the Pretoria central magistrate’s court on Monday and was granted bail of R1,500.

Maremane said the man was arrested on the spot and taken to Lyttleton police station where he was charged with reckless and negligent driving, and exceeding the general speed limit. 

TimesLIVE

