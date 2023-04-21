POLL | Should we be concerned about not getting an invite to the G7?

A Business Day editorial this week called it “a snub which should be seen quite clearly as a shot across the bows by the West against Pretoria’s controversial foreign policy decisions”.
Image: Elmond Jiyane
South Africa's exclusion from the G7 summit in Japan next month has sparked debate, with some people saying it is the first sign of a breaking relationship with major global partners.
South Africa is a frequent attendee at G7 meetings, but the summit in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 will instead include AU chair and president of Comoros Azali Assoumani.
“The Japanese government, which is hosting the G7, decided for its version of the summit to invite the AU instead of individual countries from Africa. The president of Comoros, who is the chair, will attend the G7 plus meetings and not SA,” the Presidency said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa is not “disappointed” that it was not invited.
“This time they have invited the AU chair and we, as South Africa, are pleased because that gives recognition to our continent. We don’t have any quarrel with that.
“What we have perceived in this process is the Japanese have chosen to go with regional blocs for invitations and their focusing, it seems to us, on their own part of the world,” said Ramaphosa on Thursday.
While some agreed with him, others said it was the first sign that South Africa may be losing international friends and allies.
A Business Day editorial this week called it “a snub which should be seen quite clearly as a shot across the bows by the West against Pretoria’s controversial foreign policy decisions”.
It said high-level South African government sources believe Japan is retaliating for being snubbed by Pretoria at 2022’s Africa-Japan summit in Morocco, where South Africa was absent in solidarity with the people of Western Sahara. It also highlighted South Africa's position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and support of Russia.
“This is the first sign of the consequences this government has been warned about repeatedly. There has been no material harm done, but we would do well to take note of the message being conveyed to us.”
International relations expert Sphamandla Zondi told TimesLIVE Japan's decision is a “tricky idea” but a “wise” one.
“The G7 summit host has decided not to choose which African countries are significant to it, which is a tricky idea that can offend those not chosen. Japan has comprehensive partnerships with Africa, but it’s being outboxed by the EU, China, US and Turkey in the race for relations with Africa.
“This is wise and good. The AU is the custodian of our collective ideals and plans and it must promote the seven aspirations in the African Agenda 2063 and get the G7 countries to commit to supporting this.
“South Africa should be happy the continent is being engaged on multilateral terms rather than handpicking individual countries. Not choosing South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana [or] Egypt to represent Africa at the G7 sometimes should not offend these countries.
“What gives them [big African states] the right to think they represent 55 countries without a process of election or nomination? It would be arrogance if they thought they, rather than the AU, must represent Africa.”
