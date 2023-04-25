The DA said home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi should, in compliance with the Immigration Act of 2002 and the Border Management Authority Act of 2020, provide proof that he complied with the law in designating Bhisho Airport as a temporary port of entry to facilitate inbound immigration entry to the UAE president and his guests.
“After we failed to find a notice, either on the department of home affairs website or on the online government gazette, listing his intention to designate Bhisho Airport as a temporary international port of entry, the DA is now calling for Motsoaledi to provide proof thereof,” said the official opposition party.
“The failure to locate this gazette may potentially create the risk of his declaratory letter to Eastern Cape Premier, [being] invalid and of no force in law — requiring that it be withdrawn immediately and the ‘temporary port of entry’ authorisation voided.”
The party said Motsoaledi must also provide answers about whether the guests who were accompanying the UAE president had the requisite visas and were cleared by immigration officials to enter the republic.
The immigration status of the guests needs to be verified and confirmed to make sure they are in the country legally, it said.
It said the minister must prove he complied with section 36(2) of the immigration act which requires that he receives delegations from Sars, SAPS and Defence to “control the movement of people or goods across” the supposed temporary port of entry at Bhisho Airport.
“South Africa cannot compromise its laws to pander to anyone who pays the right price to gain access to the country. A few years ago, the country’s national security was compromised when a Gupta family plane was allowed to land at Waterkloof Airforce base. Lawlessness becomes the order of the day when money becomes the currency to violate South African law.”
'It's a blessing to spend holidays with family and loved ones'- UAE president on his visit in Bhisho
Image: UAE President Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan/Instagram
UAE President Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has shared a picture of his family during their Eid al-Fitr celebrations amid questions over his visit to Bhisho, Eastern Cape.
The president and the royal family are at an undisclosed safari location in the province.
The Daily Dispatch reported that 60 people arrived at the airport on flights on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday after obtaining special permission from home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to use it as a port of entry at Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s request.
“It is a blessing to be able to spend holidays with family and loved ones,” said the president.
“On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, I wish the people of the UAE and the world continued peace and happiness.”
