UAE royals, president jet into South Africa to visit luxury game reserve
The Emirati royal family and guests are reportedly on a private visit at a luxury game reserve between Makhanda and Bedford, which was purchased by people from the UAE two years ago
20 April 2023 - 12:53 By Aphiwe Deklerk, Sivenathi Gosa and Mphumzi Zuzile
The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) most senior officials, including President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, touched down at Bulembu Airport, in Bhisho, on Wednesday, the latest arrivals among several planeloads of visitors from that country...
