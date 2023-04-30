SAPS management in the province facilitated the house project in collaboration with various stakeholders including the Polokwane local municipality, Old Mutual and local business community — in line with the annual SAPS national day and excellence awards celebrations as well as corporate social responsibility.
“The provincial commissioner Lt-Gen General Thembi Hadebe and her team, within three months, were able to reach the mark and the three-bedroom house was completed and fully furnished.
"On the other hand, the investigating officer handling the case, is working around the clock to ensure the perpetrator, who is currently out on bail, facing a charge of attempted murder, is put behind bars for a long time and justice prevails for the victim and everyone affected,” said Mathe.
Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale, who attended the home handover with police top brass on Saturday, applauded the joint effort to make a positive impact in the lives of a family that had gone through the worst situation, giving them hope in the form of a roof over their heads.
Mathale condemned escalating incidents of GBV and appealed to the community to stand together to end “such horrendous crimes and senseless attacks that are killing the nation”
The event was supported by the mayor of Polokwane Makoro John Mpe, the Mojapelo Traditional Council and community.
The entourage also planted hope in the form of trees, for the victim and the entire family to draw inspiration, never give up and keep the faith.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Police build new home for mother paralysed in brutal GBV shooting
Woman was denied medical treatment by partner but miraculously survived
Image: SAPS
A mother left paralysed after being shot by her partner and denied medical treatment in a brutal case of gender-based violence (GBV) has been handed a new, fully furnished three-bedroom home by the SA Police Service in an act of goodwill to help the traumatised family.
The family, including four children, were struggling financially before the incident and had been living in a dilapidated shack at GaMolepo village in Mankweng, Limpopo.
Their lives “drastically changed after the 36-year-old woman was brutally shot by her 45-year-old partner at their home and the perpetrator thereafter did the unthinkable and deprived the victim access to medical attention for days,” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
“The mother of four, who miraculously survived the ordeal and lived to tell the tale, was left paralysed and had to pick up the pieces while unable to take care of her children, the eldest being 14 years of age.
"The child apparently begged her father to take her mother to hospital after she discovered that she was injured. The family, was already struggling before the unfortunate incident and the SAPS in addition to the tragic incident, was touched by the depilated state of the house (shack) in which the family stayed.”
Image: SAPS
SAPS management in the province facilitated the house project in collaboration with various stakeholders including the Polokwane local municipality, Old Mutual and local business community — in line with the annual SAPS national day and excellence awards celebrations as well as corporate social responsibility.
“The provincial commissioner Lt-Gen General Thembi Hadebe and her team, within three months, were able to reach the mark and the three-bedroom house was completed and fully furnished.
"On the other hand, the investigating officer handling the case, is working around the clock to ensure the perpetrator, who is currently out on bail, facing a charge of attempted murder, is put behind bars for a long time and justice prevails for the victim and everyone affected,” said Mathe.
Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale, who attended the home handover with police top brass on Saturday, applauded the joint effort to make a positive impact in the lives of a family that had gone through the worst situation, giving them hope in the form of a roof over their heads.
Mathale condemned escalating incidents of GBV and appealed to the community to stand together to end “such horrendous crimes and senseless attacks that are killing the nation”
The event was supported by the mayor of Polokwane Makoro John Mpe, the Mojapelo Traditional Council and community.
The entourage also planted hope in the form of trees, for the victim and the entire family to draw inspiration, never give up and keep the faith.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Joburg Good Samaritan saves Stellies man from drowning
Turning victims into activists will help build the free South Africa we all want
Step in and stop it! Minister urges communities to assist government in stamping out GBV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos