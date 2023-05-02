Horns of a dilemma: Fate of an eighth of the world’s white rhinos to be decided this week
Online auction for Platinum Rhino ranch, home to about 2,000 of the animals, fails to attract any firm bids
02 May 2023 - 13:42 By Antony Sguazzin
The world’s biggest rhino breeder plans to this week announce what will happen to a ranch where an eighth of the world’s white rhinos live, after an auction for the property and its animals failed to attract any firm bids...
Horns of a dilemma: Fate of an eighth of the world’s white rhinos to be decided this week
Online auction for Platinum Rhino ranch, home to about 2,000 of the animals, fails to attract any firm bids
The world’s biggest rhino breeder plans to this week announce what will happen to a ranch where an eighth of the world’s white rhinos live, after an auction for the property and its animals failed to attract any firm bids...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos