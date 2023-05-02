Food

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth

02 May 2023 - 13:33 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
People are giving reviews on social media on the Prime drink
People are giving reviews on social media on the Prime drink
Image: Twitter/ Tamzyn Jade

Parents and teenagers braced long queues on Monday to stock up on a popular international sports drink Prime Hydration. However, some seem unimpressed with the taste.  

Checkers recently announced the sale of Prime Hydration at its stores nationwide for R40. This is a significant price drop from the R800 advertised a few weeks ago, and it sold out at some outlets.

Many shared pictures and videos on social media of snaking queues filled with customers impatient to buy the drink. 

People who bought the drink shared their reviews on social media answering the question “what is the hype over Prime?“. 

One social media user said the drink had a sweet after taste, adding that the tropical punch flavour tested like Panado syrup. The user said Oros drink was better than the Prime drink. 

A TikTok content creator said the drinks was not that bad and the ice pop flavour tasted the best when compared to the blue raspberry and tropical punch flavour. 

According to Prime, the energy drink variant contains 200mg of caffeine in each 355ml serving. It's not recommended for children under the age of 18, pregnant women or people sensitive to caffeine.  

“Prime Hydration and Prime Hydration and Sticks are caffeine-free,” it said. 

 Here is how some people reacted: 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘It’s nothing special’ — DJ Sbu slams Prime frenzy

"It’s not like it’s a drink you’ll drink that will drive your car or give you the Lotto numbers."
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Prime frenzy: 'Status symbol' energy drink back in stock on Sixty60 after selling out within 90 minutes

Prime was back in stock via Checkers Sixty60 on Monday afternoon after it sold out within 90 minutes on Sunday.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Forget a R800 bottle, here’s where you can get Prime for R40

Will your local store have Prime from next week? Here's how to check.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ship of firsts: a holiday cruising around the Mzansi and Namibia coast Travel
  2. A dam, koppie and birdhouse library : How this park became the crown jewel of ... Lifestyle
  3. Fancy a flight for R9? Here's how to give yourself the best chance on Safair's ... Travel
  4. Historic Stone of Scone reaches London for King Charles' coronation Lifestyle
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | It came like a Bolt out the blue, the Uber experience Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York