Panyaza Lesufi hits back at critics 'fat-shaming' crime prevention warden

Addressing the media, Lesufi said the recruitment attracted 21,000 applications from across the five regions. A total of 10,650 applicants were shortlisted for the next stage and 6,000 candidates made it to the training stage. Only 4,000 graduated.
The first cohort, consisting of 3,200 wardens, began patrolling the streets on Monday. The second is scheduled to complete their programme at the end of May.
“These crime prevention wardens (CPWs) will strengthen the existing law enforcement officials in the fight against crime at the ward level. They will use e-policing solutions such as drones and helicopters to eliminate criminal elements in various Gauteng communities,” said Lesufi.
“Their deployment in hotspot areas forms part of targeted crime prevention operations to deter and detect criminal activities and squeeze the space for criminals to operate. These interventions contribute to the reduction of serious crimes.”
He said he hoped the new wardens would help prevent crime and lawlessness in the province and attract investors.
“They will form partnerships with schools across the province to address criminal elements in and outside the premises of learning and provide the necessary support and timely response to crime incidents.
“They will also be responsible for eradicating lawlessness through heightened law enforcement operations and preventing incidents of illegal land occupation which extends to the damage to state infrastructure,” said Lesufi.
He said the next step would be to connect suburbs, townships, businesses, schools, and other public places with hi-tech face and car recognition CCTV cameras.
“We will arm our residents with panic buttons that will be linked to our law enforcement agencies. These panic buttons will also be linked to our CCTVs and new state-of-the-art integrated command centre. Whenever they feel threatened, residents will press the button and it will register at the office of our law enforcement agencies.”
Panyaza Lesufi hits back at critics 'fat-shaming' crime prevention warden
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has slammed critics on social media for “fat-shaming” a newly recruited crime prevention warden.
Lesufi at the weekend unveiled 4,000 crime prevention wardens who will patrol the streets of Gauteng to strengthen law enforcement.
The wardens graduated at a parade at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve. Among them was Mahlatse Tseko, who many said was not “fit and agile” as required in the job description.
“Body shaming and discrimination is as dangerous as racism and sexism. You can be somehow and still be capable to work,” Lesufi said.
“I’ve taken an extraordinary step to request the training session of Mahlatse Tseko, a crime-fighting volunteer who fought criminals for years volunteering.”
He said Tseko would not be working alone in fighting crime, saying, “This is a collective effort.”
