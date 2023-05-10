International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has welcomed a budget allocation increase from R6.8bn to R6.9bn in the 2023/2024 financial year which will go towards compensating employees.
“The increase is largely for compensation of employees which increased by 5% from R3bn in the past financial year to R3.2bn in 2023/2024.
“The increase will allow the department to fill critical vacant positions. The goods and services budget increased by 4% to R2.5bn in 2023/2024. This welcome support will enhance our ability to implement our key programmes and improve the work of all our missions,” said Pandor.
Delivering her budget vote for the 2023/2024 financial year in parliament, Pandor said despite the many challenges her department was juggling, it continued to focus on core tasks.
These included strengthening bilateral relations, playing an effective role in multilateral institutions, providing services to citizens abroad and supporting government in achieving the objectives of inclusive growth, peace, and development in South Africa, Africa and the world.
She said the past year has seen an active international diary for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
On economic diplomacy, Pandor said a specific area of progress had been to provide government and the Presidency assistance for growing foreign direct investment into South Africa, making it “a critical aspect of our mission work”.
Pandor said the past financial year saw an increase in foreign direct investment through the presidential investment summit conference achieving R1.4-trillion in investment commitments.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Budget increase will allow Dirco to fill critical vacant posts, says Pandor
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has welcomed a budget allocation increase from R6.8bn to R6.9bn in the 2023/2024 financial year which will go towards compensating employees.
“The increase is largely for compensation of employees which increased by 5% from R3bn in the past financial year to R3.2bn in 2023/2024.
“The increase will allow the department to fill critical vacant positions. The goods and services budget increased by 4% to R2.5bn in 2023/2024. This welcome support will enhance our ability to implement our key programmes and improve the work of all our missions,” said Pandor.
Delivering her budget vote for the 2023/2024 financial year in parliament, Pandor said despite the many challenges her department was juggling, it continued to focus on core tasks.
These included strengthening bilateral relations, playing an effective role in multilateral institutions, providing services to citizens abroad and supporting government in achieving the objectives of inclusive growth, peace, and development in South Africa, Africa and the world.
She said the past year has seen an active international diary for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
On economic diplomacy, Pandor said a specific area of progress had been to provide government and the Presidency assistance for growing foreign direct investment into South Africa, making it “a critical aspect of our mission work”.
Pandor said the past financial year saw an increase in foreign direct investment through the presidential investment summit conference achieving R1.4-trillion in investment commitments.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
SA's quiet push for 'virtual' Putin visit to solve ICC arrest warrant dilemma
Ramaphosa to send envoys to US to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia
Africa is just as important as Ukraine, says Naledi Pandor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos