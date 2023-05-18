He said Gwamanda should be given a chance based on his history as a former adviser of late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo and for his years of experience as a councillor.
Gwamanda slammed investigations into his education, asking what if he was the black version of DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Steenhuisen has no post-matric qualification.
Gwamanda asked whether the possibility disqualified him, considering he is young, black and has the capacity to hold such an office.
“Is it a qualifying criteria, influence or determined by my pigmentation? I am an indigenous child of the soil, and I possess the intelligence necessary to lead my people in the direction required,” he said.
Speaking to SABC News last week, Gwamanda, who hails from Soweto, said he went to Coronationville Secondary School and left in grade 11.
“I had to leave high school from grade 11 and then went to Parktown College where I was able to study for my national senior certificate. By virtue of a single mother raising us, I needed to find alternative means, getting a job [and] trying to explore with friends.”
'When God has anointed you to be a leader, education can do nothing': Kunene defends Gwamanda
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan
Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene is the latest to weigh in on Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's qualifications saga, saying whether he finished matric was irrelevant because he is “God anointed”.
Gwamanda's qualifications have been thrust into the spotlight after Carte Blanche revealed his highest qualification is grade 10. Al-Jama-ah president Ganief Hendriks admitted to never seeing Gwamanda's matric certificate but said he completed his senior certificate and a national diploma in business.
Speaking to Jacaranda FM, Kunene compared Gwamanda to former president Jacob Zuma and UK former prime minister Winston Churchill, saying he should be given a chance.
“Winston Churchill was one of the greatest minds the world has ever seen, and he was mocked for not being educated. President Jacob Zuma is one of the great leaders that have come out of this country, a struggle hero, and he was mocked that he’s not educated. He’s built universities, he’s done well during his tenure.
“When God has anointed you to be a leader, education can do nothing. We’ve had a mayor who was doing fashion shows, who is a doctor, what did she do?” said Kunene.
‘What if I am the black version of Steenhuisen?’ – Joburg mayor Gwamanda on qualifications probe
He said Gwamanda should be given a chance based on his history as a former adviser of late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo and for his years of experience as a councillor.
Gwamanda slammed investigations into his education, asking what if he was the black version of DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Steenhuisen has no post-matric qualification.
Gwamanda asked whether the possibility disqualified him, considering he is young, black and has the capacity to hold such an office.
“Is it a qualifying criteria, influence or determined by my pigmentation? I am an indigenous child of the soil, and I possess the intelligence necessary to lead my people in the direction required,” he said.
Speaking to SABC News last week, Gwamanda, who hails from Soweto, said he went to Coronationville Secondary School and left in grade 11.
“I had to leave high school from grade 11 and then went to Parktown College where I was able to study for my national senior certificate. By virtue of a single mother raising us, I needed to find alternative means, getting a job [and] trying to explore with friends.”
READ MORE:
Kenny Kunene hits back: 'Haters use my past for their own selfish and negative agendas'
Human rights organisation slams Kenny Kunene for unlawful raids and demolishing building
Acting Johannesburg mayor to oversee evictions in hijacked building in CBD
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos