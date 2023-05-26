South Africa

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala and Dr Denis Mukwege are 2023 African Genius Award winners

26 May 2023 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala is one of two achievers named as winners of the 2023 African Genius Awards.
Image: Supplied/African Genius Awards

South African academic Prof Tshilidzi Marwala has been named as a winner of the 2023 African Genius Awards, with Congolese gynaecologist and human rights activist Dr Denis Mukwege.

Established in 2021, the awards recognise exceptional Africans working to advance the continent’s global competitiveness, problem-solving skills, self-love and patriotism and who are committed to the continent’s development.

An engineer, computer scientist and academic, Marwala is rector of the UN University in Japan.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Case Western Reserve University in the US in 1991. He obtained a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pretoria in 1996 and a PhD in Engineering from the University of Cambridge in the UK in 2000.

Before being vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Johannesburg, he was deputy vice-chancellor for research and internationalisation at UJ. He is a fellow of the South African Academy of Engineering, the African Academy of Sciences and the Academy of Science of South Africa.

Dr Denis Mukwege is one of two achievers named as winners of the 2023 African Genius Awards.
Image: Supplied/African Genius Awards

Mukwege has dedicated his life to helping survivors of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 

He is the founder and medical director of Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, known worldwide for its treatment of survivors of sexual violence. He and his team have treated thousands of women who have been raped and subjected to sexual violence during the long-running conflict in the eastern part of the country.

TimesLIVE

