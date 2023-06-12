South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed after judge falls ill

12 June 2023 - 12:59
Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba said judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, pictured, is not available due to ill health and may not be available for a long time subject to what his doctors may say. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which was set to resume on Monday morning, was postponed because judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is sick.

Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba said Maumela was not available due to ill health and may not be available for a long time subject to what his medical doctors may say.

“However, because of the importance of this matter and the publicity it is getting from the media, we have made arrangements that this matter should proceed in the third term so it can be finalised as soon as possible,” he said.

Postponing the case to July 17, Ledwaba said it may continue for the whole of third term.

Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The matter was supposed to resume on Monday morning with the state's fifth witness Zandile Khumalo continuing with her testimony.

There was initially a delay after she applied to bar the media from broadcasting her testimony. Maumela ruled her testimony should be broadcast with audio.

When Zandi finally took the stand she failed to contain herself, pointing out Ntanzi as the alleged second intruder who entered the house on the night.

“Are you guys even aware of what you guys did to our lives? Are you guys even aware of what you guys did to us as a family on that day, the damage you guys caused?” she said.

She told the court how Meyiwa and her sister Kelly loved each other.

Zandile testified that on the day of the incident, they had gone to her mother’s house in Vosloorus for lunch. She said when the two alleged intruders came into the house, the first intruder pointed a gun at them and demanded money and cellphones, speaking in Zulu.

She also told the court how the shooting occurred during a scuffle and how she at one point hid in the bathroom.

