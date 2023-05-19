South Africa

‘My mind froze, I forgot 10111’: Zandile Khumalo on the night Senzo Meyiwa was murdered

19 May 2023 - 12:24
Zandile Khumalo is testifying in the trial of the men accused of murdering her sister's boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: Instagram/Zandi Gumede

State witness Zandile Khumalo told the Pretoria high court that after soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was shot and the alleged intruders fled, she reached for her cellphone hidden on a couch but she had a mental block and forgot the police emergency number 10111.

Musician Kelly Khumalo’s sister was on Friday continuing her testimony in the trial against the men accused of the murder of Kelly's boyfriend.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder.

Zandile’s testimony started with her being shown photos and questioned about where in the house she was positioned when the alleged robbery took place.

She was unpacking her step-by-step account of what had happened that night in 2014.

“I was hiding between the basin and the bathtub. This is the window where I thought if a criminal were to walk past they would see me. That is why I decided to crouch so they don’t see me,” said Zandile.

“I slightly opened the door and peeped to see what was happening. I saw Senzo coming from the kitchen. He was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and white sneakers. He knelt just next to the couch and the TV stand. While I was in the bathroom in came Kelly, my mother and the suspect with dreadlocks. Kelly came and stood behind Senzo.”

She alleged her mother reached for her cellphone that was on a charger close to the couch and said the intruder saw she had a phone and hit her with his elbow on her upper body. She then fell onto the sofa.

“He snatched the cellphone and walked out.

“At that time Kelly had supported Senzo in her lap where he had knelt.”

Zandile said she came out of the bathroom after the alleged intruders fled.   

She went towards Meyiwa, her mother and sister and asked what had happened, and Kelly told her Meyiwa was shot.

“I started panicking. I saw blood on the floor and his T-shirt. He seemed to struggle to breathe. I remembered I had hidden my phone behind the cushion when the intruder came in and demanded cellphones and money.

“I was panicked, I couldn’t dial because I forgot the number 10111. My mind froze. I went out to seek help.”

She said she went to a neighbour's house belonging to her mother’s friend.

Zandile said she asked the neighbour to call the police and an ambulance as intruders had shot Meyiwa.

One of the intruders allegedly took Kelly’s cellphone.

Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of Kelly, her mother Ntombi, Zandile, Zandile’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

The accused have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday Zandile pointed out Ntanzi as the second intruder who entered the house on the night.

MORE:

