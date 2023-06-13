South Africa

Tributes pour in after death of accomplished theatre artist and teacher Kline Smith

13 June 2023 - 11:27
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Kline Smith was upbeat as he posted from his hospital bed, where he had even marked examination papers to hand over to his pupils at Curro Heritage House next term. He died on Monday.
The man behind the University of KwaZulu-Natal's tagline “inspiring greatness”, Kline Smith, has died.

Smith, a teacher, writer, playwright and theatre director, inspired greatness in his own life with multiple awards and accolades for his work.

On June 5, Smith posted on Facebook he was diagnosed with tuberculosis and was confident he would fully recover.

He was upbeat as he posted from his hospital bed, where he had even marked examination papers to hand over to his pupils at Curro Heritage House next term.

Tributes poured in after his death on Monday.

UKZN said in 2011 Smith participated in and won the institution’s tagline competition.

At the time Smith, who was an honours student in drama and media studies, explained his submission: “I have been inspired by greatness and felt that it is my responsibility to take that greatness and inspire greatness in the same way I have been inspired.” 

UKZN expressed profound sadness over Smith’s death. 

“His legacy will undoubtedly continue to live on through our tagline.”

The Canon Collins Trust said Smith was born in Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“He was raised by his mother, a single parent and teacher at the primary school he attended. Kline achieved provincial, national and international awards throughout his career for writing, theatre-directing and excellence in leadership, community service and academia.

“Kline became a Canon Collins scholar with his Masters in Applied Drama and Therapy at Wits University (2016-2017). His hope was to use theatre to educate and grapple with complex social issues such as homelessness, racism, domestic violence, queer voices, bullying, youth suicide and adolescent identity.”

The trust said Smith was passionate about using drama to educate, inspire and bring about meaningful social change.

“A regular feature at our annual conferences ever since then — we will surely feel your loss. We salute the life you led, your courage and leadership. We have lost a committed comrade, steadfast friend and passionate change maker all too soon. KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa are all the poorer for it. Rest in the sweetest of peace, Kline, with deepest condolences to your mother, friends and family.” 

