Robbery syndicate using social media to find victims nabbed in Tshwane

A victim was rescued from a robbery syndicate when Tshwane police arrested 23 people in connection with an online scam.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said an intelligence-driven operation was launched because "online scamming and robberies have become a point of concern for some time, especially in the Loate and Rietgat policing precincts".
"According to information the group, which is a syndicate, advertise products on social media and arrange a meeting with a potential buyer at a secluded place. When the buyer arrives, they are usually held at gunpoint while one suspect goes to withdraw the money.
"The team started the operation on June 22 where they observed and followed a man who was found at a bank withdrawing money from a victim's account. The victim was rescued from a group of nine men. All 10 men were arrested and charged with armed robbery."
The next day police traced 13 more suspects.
Officers recovered two firearms, ammunition and two vehicles suspected to be used in the commission of the crimes.
All the arrested suspects are expected to appear before court soon on charges of armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: "The fourth industrial revolution has brought about an insight in e-commerce and this has created a platform for criminals to target unsuspecting victims, especially those using e-hailing services and selling or buying products on social media, particularly Facebook Marketplace. We urge the public to always be vigilant and smart when using these platforms," Mawela said.
Nevhuhulwi said: "Not all deals have hidden agendas, but basic safety tips should always be considered before buying or selling online."
These include:
- Avoid communicating with buyers or sellers outside Facebook;
- Don't share your personal information such as banking details;
- If you are meeting a buyer of seller in person, arrange to meet in a public and well-lit area or at the nearest police station;
- Do more research on the buyer or seller by visiting their private Facebook profile. A red flag is raised when his or her profile was recently created.
Robbery syndicate using social media to find victims nabbed in Tshwane
