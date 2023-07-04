South Africa

Police track down alleged assault victims of VIP protection members

04 July 2023 - 07:54
Police have tracked down the victims of assault, allegedly at the hands of VIP protection unit members. File photo.
Police have tracked down the victims of assault, allegedly at the hands of VIP protection unit members. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Police have traced the victims of an alleged assault by VIP protection police on the N1 highway near Woodmead, north of Johannesburg.

This was announced by national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe in a brief statement on Tuesday morning.

“The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. Management of the SAPS views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident,” she said.

On Monday afternoon, a video clip showing more than six members of the VIP protection unit assaulting a group of seemingly helpless men travelling in a VW polo on the highway. One of the assaulted men was left lying on the side of the road.

TimesLIVE has established the Volkswagen which the victims were travelling in belongs to a 31-year-old from Ladysmith.

Police confirmed the men pictured assaulting the citizens were police officers and condemned their brutal behaviour.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola also took exception to their behaviour.

The motive of the apparent attack remains unclear.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Search under way for alleged assault victims of VIP protection members on Johannesburg highway

A video of the VIP protection police assaulting a motorist and passengers on the N1 highway near Woodmead, north of Johannesburg has surfaced on ...
News
10 hours ago

'We can sue them' — Outrage over alleged blue light brigade abuse video

"We can sue them. We can get them jailed to serve time. Let them DM us. We fear fo**l".
News
19 minutes ago

POLL | Do you think off-duty police officers should carry guns?

A shooting in Braamfontein this week has sparked questions around whether off-duty officers should carry guns, with some saying it has benefits and ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News
  2. Glenn Agliotti dies on operating table in Joburg hospital News
  3. Parents’ worst nightmare as kids’ sleepover ends in ‘rape and death’ News

Latest Videos

'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...
Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy