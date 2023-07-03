“After being made aware of the incident captured on a video clip that is doing the rounds on various media platforms, the SAPS management has begun tracing the victims to obtain statements from them, while an internal departmental investigation is under way,” she said.
She said a preliminary report indicated that the BMW vehicles the gun-wielding VIP officers seen in the video were driving, belong to the police and the men seen in the video are members of the police.
Mathe said while the internal investigation into the conduct of the members is under way, the SAPS distances itself from the conduct and behaviour depicted in the video.
She said the conduct does not align with the values and code of conduct of the police, which outlines the values and principles that all SAPS members are expected to uphold, including integrity, professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola condemned the behaviour of the members.
“Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner. Such action cannot be condoned regardless of the circumstance,” said Masemola.
The victims are encouraged to contact brigadier Mathe on 082 0408 808 for investigation purposes.
WATCH | Search under way for alleged assault victims of VIP protection members on Johannesburg highway
A video of the VIP protection police assaulting a motorist and passengers on the N1 highway near Woodmead, north of Johannesburg has surfaced on social media.
More than six members of the VIP protection unit are seen assaulting a group of seemingly helpless men who were travelling in a VW polo on the highway. One of the assaulted men was left lying on the side of the road.
TimesLIVE has also established that the Volkswagen which the victims were travelling in belongs to a 31-year-old from Ladysmith.
Police spokesperson brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the process to trace the victims who are seen to be allegedly assaulted by SA Police Service members was under way.
Image: Twitter Screenshot
