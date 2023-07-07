Unpaid Lyceum College employees battling to make ends meet

Seven days into the new month, some staff members of Lyceum College have told TimesLIVE of their struggles after not receiving their June salaries.
Several staffers shared their frustration at being forced to take out loans to survive.
According to the employees, nothing has been said to them about why their salaries are still unpaid or when they could expect to receive them.
Lyceum College falls under Educor, which is the largest private education provider in Southern Africa, managing 10 educational brands across its more than 60 campuses and sites in South Africa and internationally.
The disgruntled employees have accused Lyceum College and Educor of being dishonest and offering specialisations that are not registered.
An employee who did not want to be named fearing victimisation confirmed he had not been paid.
Another unpaid employee said his frustration was being fuelled by the lack of communication.
“Last month we got paid late on the third and this month we haven't been paid. It's frustrating. We pay rent, we have debts to pay and if we don't have anything written or even verbal it's more difficult,” the employee said.
He said the management on the campus was also in the dark as they did not know what was happening.
“They are trying their best, they have also not been paid. It's a problem now you have to depend on other people, you have to go and borrow some money,” said the employee who added he was having to depend on his spouse until he received his salary.
One employee, who claimed late salary payments were nothing new, said some colleagues faced eviction from their homes as they were unable to pay their rent,
TimesLIVE reached out to Educor COO Michael Thurley who at first said the matter was internal but then promised to provide a written response. He had not done so by the time of publishing.
Labour lawyer advocate Alexia Vosloo-De Witt said section 32(3) of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) specifically states that an employer must pay remuneration to his employees not later than 7 days after the completion of the period for which the remuneration is payable, or the termination of a contract.
She said this means an employer has a seven-day grace period to make the payment.
“If the employee is not remunerated they may approach the CCMA if they earn below the threshold or the labour court. Section73A (4) & (5) of the BCEA gives the CCMA jurisdiction to deal with unpaid salary disputes involving employees who earn less than the BCEA threshold. Unfortunately, this option is not available to employees who earn more than the threshold. An employee who wants to refer an unfair labour practice dispute must do so within 90 days while still employed. Employees should try and make use of the companies internal processes before considering referring unfair labour practice or constructive dismissal disputes,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Unpaid Lyceum College employees battling to make ends meet
Image: 123RF/HAFAKOT
