South Africa

Two Ekurhuleni pupils believed to have committed suicide

05 July 2023 - 15:46
The Gauteng education department on Wednesday expressed shock at the death of two Ekurhuleni school pupils who allegedly took their own lives within days of each other.

The apparent suicides are unrelated. 

MEC Matome Chiloane said the first was a grade 8 girl pupil from Geluksdal Secondary School on June 29 and the second a grade 12 girl pupil from Nigel High School on July 4.

The department said according to information, the pupils consumed poison.

The pupil from Nigel High School died at home while the other died en route to hospital.

The department said she was taken to a nearby hospital after becoming ill but died on the way.

“We convey our condolences to the families and school communities of the learners. It is concerning that learners resort to taking their own lives.  

“We call on learners to seek assistance. Our psychosocial support team will visit the affected schools to provide support to the school community and families once term 3 begins,” he said.  

The department encouraged pupils who experience abuse or need counselling to contact Childline by dialling 116. 

Earlier, the department announced the body of a grade 10 girl pupil was discovered on a rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria on Tuesday by the school's security officials.

“It is unclear how the body of the girl came to be at the school, as schools are on recess and there are no learners at school. We call on the police to apprehend the perpetrators. We extend our condolences to the family and the school community,” Chiloane said.

