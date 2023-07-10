Limpopo police have launched a search after a young man was found dead with multiple stab wounds next to a road on Sunday morning.
Cidial Nkoana, 30, was apparently last seen in Ga-Ramongwana village after he left his home on Saturday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "Police were informed and immediately rushed to the scene and found the deceased with multiple injuries on his upper body.
"Nkoana was found lying dead on Dendron Road on Sunday at about 7.30am in Ga-Semenya village. Preliminary investigations indicated the victim was stabbed with an unknown object. The motive is unknown."
A murder case has been opened and a search for the suspect(s) has been launched, Ledwaba said.
Members of the public have been urged to contact police if they have any information that can assist police with their investigation.
TimesLIVE
Search launched after man found with multiple stab wounds in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
