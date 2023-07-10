South Africa

Search launched after man found with multiple stab wounds in Limpopo

10 July 2023 - 08:05
Police are investigating a murder case after a young man was found with multiple stab wounds in Limpopo. Stock image.
Police are investigating a murder case after a young man was found with multiple stab wounds in Limpopo. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police have launched a search after a young man was found dead with multiple stab wounds next to a road on Sunday morning.

Cidial Nkoana, 30, was apparently last seen in Ga-Ramongwana village after he left his home on Saturday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "Police were informed and immediately rushed to the scene and found the deceased with multiple injuries on his upper body.

"Nkoana was found lying dead on Dendron Road on Sunday at about 7.30am in Ga-Semenya village. Preliminary investigations indicated the victim was stabbed with an unknown object. The motive is unknown."

A murder case has been opened and a search for the suspect(s) has been launched, Ledwaba said. 

Members of the public have been urged to contact police if they have any information that can assist police with their investigation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Limpopo police probing murder of Pakistani man at home in Burgersfort

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered an immediate investigation into the murder of a 48-year-old Pakistani man shot dead near ...
News
2 days ago

Vehicle riddled with bullets and man fatally wounded

Mpumalanga police are investigating a murder case after a man was found dead in his bullet-riddled vehicle on Sunday evening.
News
5 days ago

Unresolved cases: As crime increases, SAPS continues to lose detectives

Despite constant increase in the crime statics yearly, particularly murder and rape cases, the number of police detectives remains the same as they ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. IN PICS | Snow falls in Gauteng South Africa
  2. Winter wonderland as snow hits most parts of South Africa, including Joburg South Africa
  3. Five trucks torched in Mpumalanga hours after six were set alight on N3 South Africa
  4. Search launched after man found with multiple stab wounds in Limpopo South Africa
  5. ‘Economic sabotage’ — Ramaphosa slams truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy