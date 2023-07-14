South Africa

Activities still suspended at some TUT campuses over rejection of banking system for NSFAS

14 July 2023 - 12:39
NSFAS introduced a bank account for university students, but not all students are impressed.
NSFAS introduced a bank account for university students, but not all students are impressed.
Image: Nsfas/Twitter

Classes remain suspended at three Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) campuses after student demonstrations against the new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) direct payment system called “eZaga”.

The affected campuses are Pretoria main campus, Garankuwa and Soshanguve.

In a notice shared with stakeholders on Thursday, the university confirmed classes remain suspended on Friday.

It said this was to allow time for management and student representatives to finalise discussions aimed at ending ongoing anti-NSFAS protests by some students.

On Tuesday, the university suspended activities for Wednesday and Thursday, requesting staff at all campuses to work remotely.

The university said it had no power to change the decisions of NSFAS, but management was considering the issues emanating from its engagement with the student representative council that are within its powers.

TUT students reject new banking system for NSFAS beneficiaries

Tshwane University of Technology's campus student representative council has rejected the new National Student Financial Aid Scheme direct payment ...
News
4 days ago

The new system will see NSFAS make direct payments into bank accounts using independent service providers instead of doing it through higher learning institutions.

On Monday, campus student representative council secretary Keamogetswe Masike said they want the scheme to exempt TUT from the process at least until 2024.

Masike said it was not rational to implement a process of this nature at a time when many students were focused on studies and exams.

However, NSFAS spokesperson Slumezi Skosana said the main objective in NSFAS taking over direct payment was to ensure accountability on student allowances and to establish a better co-ordinated system for the transfer of funds to students.

Skosana said NSFAS expects the new system to be not only convenient for students, but also to provide allowances in a manner that is dependable and predictable.

Masike said there would not be any activity in the university until they met higher education minister Blade Nzimande.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WILLIAM SEZOE | NSFAS’s direct payment system: a study on how to fail poor students

How did more reputable, experienced and known banks that applied for the bid fail? And why would the funding scheme try to reinvent the wheel?
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

What you need to know about the NSFAS bank account rolling out to university students

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) university beneficiaries will soon benefit from having a bank account from the scheme.
News
2 weeks ago

DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method

Students affiliated to the EFF students command protested outside the Durban University of Technology over grievances with the new financial aid ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Cape Town is best city in world, says Zakes Bantwini during 'Abantu' ... South Africa
  2. Psychiatric report finds Zandile Mafe 'unwell' as he demands life sentence for ... South Africa
  3. Manhunt for suspects after two killed, another kidnapped in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Cape Town estate agent bust for ‘defrauding clients of R5m’ South Africa
  5. Zuma in Russia for medical treatment, his foundation confirms South Africa

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside