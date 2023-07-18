South Africa

Two KZN men convicted for three farm deaths over festive season bonus

18 July 2023 - 16:27 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A Pietermaritzburg high court judge has convicted two men of killing a farmer, his wife and her father in December 2020. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A Pietermaritzburg high court judge has found that witnesses who testified against the two workers who brutally killed Bishopstowe farm manager Daniel de Bruin, his wife and father-in-law were credible and eloquent.

De Bruin’s wife, Glynis, 60, and father-in-law Colin Schwegman, 84, were also slain during the incident at Hooggeiee farm in December 2020.

Judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba convicted Lizo Madukane, 38, and Thembelani Majola, 31, of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges on Monday.

She said the witnesses had also stood the test of cross-examination. “The witnesses had a clear demeanour that amplifies the evidence that is given,” said Mlaba.

De Bruin was wrapping up the business operations for the year when the two men planned to attack him as they were upset about not receiving year-end bonuses. Only permanent employees were eligible to receive such bonuses.

The pair, who refused to testify during the trial, were arrested at the Swapo informal settlement in Copesville through a joint operation by Bishopstowe detectives and the Mountain Rise K9 unit.

KZN triple farm murder suspects in the dock

The trial of two men who allegedly stabbed to death a farmer, his wife and father-in-law after not receiving annual bonuses is continuing in the ...
News
5 months ago

The men went to the farm house on December 14 2020 armed with a knife. At the time De Bruin was at his workshop, which is a short distance from the farm house, while Glynis and Schwegman were at the house.

Having worked at the farm for De Bruin, the accused had known that Glynis and her father were at the house.

All three died on the farm, with De Bruin sustaining multiple stab wounds to the head, right lung and forehead.

Glynis succumbed to stab wounds to the heart, lung and head, while her father's cause of death was a result of “intracranial haemorrhage” to his head and stab wounds to his left lung.

The killers fled with items which included money and airtime recharge vouchers.

Mlaba said the doctor who conducted a postmortem on the deceased reported that they had endured defensive wounds.

“There was no evidence which suggested the crime scene had been contaminated prior to the cops arriving,” she added.

Sentencing proceedings are continuing.

TimesLIVE

