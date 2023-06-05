South Africa

'She was burnt beyond recognition': hotel owner killed on farm

Anneke Claassen, 73, and her friend Hennie Claassen, 77, were murdered at Echo Caves in Limpopo at the weekend

05 June 2023 - 19:55
Hennie Claassen, 77, and Anneke Claassen, 73, were murdered at Echo Caves in Limpopo at the weekend.
Image: Supplied

Carpets, rugs, newspapers and bedding were used to keep the fire ablaze to kill hotel owner Anneke Claassen in Limpopo at the weekend.

Claassen, 73, and her friend Hennie Claassen, 77, who were not related, lived at national monument Echo Caves in Ohrigstad in Sekhukhune district municipality.

Her son, Jan-Daniël Claasen, told TimesLIVE workers on the property noticed Hennie’s house on fire on Saturday at about 3.45pm.

Employees and tour guides managed to access the house and found Hennie was still alive.

“It seems he was assaulted and he was set alight while he was still alive. They broke down the door and tried to save his life, but he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

Members of the farmers’ association went to the main house about 120 metres away, where his mother lived.

They gained access to her house, but due to thick smoke and trying to extinguish the flames they struggled to get her out, he said.

“When they got to her she was pronounced dead on the scene and the police were called.”

He said her body was found in the passage of the house between the main bedroom, the kitchen and the living room.

But it seemed they tried to open her safe as it was found out of place and tampered with. However, nothing was stolen.

“Her cellphone is still there. Nothing was taken. It’s unclear if the motive was to steal or to threaten their lives.

“She was unrecognisable. They used various items to flame the fire, such as carpets, rugs, bedding and newspapers.”

The burnt bodies of Anneke Claassen and Hennie Claassen were found at a hotel in Limpopo at the weekend.
Image: Supplied

There were also rumours that the two victims were tortured before being set alight.

“We don’t know for certain that she was tortured. The autopsy will reveal that.”

According to the Limpopo department of roads and transport, witnesses saw a man wearing a balaclava.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said no arrests have yet been made.

“No new developments. We are still on the ground trying to find out more and we are not clear yet to what has happened,” he told TimesLIVE.

Jan-Daniël described his mother as a selfless loving person who gave a lot to her family, friends, community and employees.

“She was a beautiful person, soft-spoken and had a heart of gold,” he said.

TimesLIVE

