South Africa

Police seek help solving disappearance of motorist and teen in Gqeberha

27 July 2023 - 16:20 By Brittany Dry
A missing women's car was found abandoned with a badly burnt body in the vicinity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thomaspajot

Police have appealed for help in their search for two women, one of them a teenager, who went missing three days apart about 14km away from each other in Gqeberha. 

Ayanda Dupa Emenaha, 35, was reported missing on Monday. She and a colleague finished work at about 5pm on Sunday. Emenaha dropped off her co-worker in Rink Street but never made it home.  

Her abandoned White Toyota Etios was discovered in the early hours of Monday.  

On Tuesday, a K9 search and rescue team located an unidentified and severely burnt body in the vicinity of the vehicle. DNA analysis will be conducted to ascertain who the person is. A murder docket was opened. 

Amanda Brita Kasiyamungi, 14, left home in Sidwell and never returned. She was wearing a school uniform at the time. She was reported missing the next day at Algoa Park police station. 

The police family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit urged anyone with information on the missing teen to contact D/Sgt Diane Goliath on 071-475-1590 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.   

Anyone who can assist with the investigation into the disappearance of Emenaha can contact D/Const Ridwaan Baatjies on 073-130-3018 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.  

TimesLIVE

