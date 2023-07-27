South Africa

Councillor arrested over kidnap, assault of pregnant domestic worker

27 July 2023 - 10:04 By TimesLive
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and assault against a town councillor and three alleged accomplices. File photo.
Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and assault against a town councillor and three alleged accomplices. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Mpumalanga town councillor has been arrested for alleged involvement in the violent interrogation and forced lock-up of a domestic worker accused of stealing his laptop.

The 29-year-old domestic worker, who is pregnant, was allegedly held against her will from Saturday until she was rescued by community members and opened a case with police in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said. 

“She was allegedly kidnapped and severely assaulted with objects, including a garden spade, before they locked her in a room.”

Mhluzi police arrested the councillor and three alleged accomplices on charges of kidnap and assault.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

VIP protection assault cops deny links to threatening text sent to witness

Several of the eight VIP protection unit officers applying for bail after being charged over the N1 assault on motorists have denied knowledge of ...
News
19 hours ago

Community safety department dismisses claims wardens involved in murder of 'drug dealer'

Gauteng's department of community safety says crime-prevention wardens, popularly known as Amapanyaza, were not involved in the murder of an alleged ...
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape police identify murdered eight-year-old girl whose body was found in vandalised house

Police have identified the body of the child found on Monday in a vandalised house in Airport Valley in the Eastern Cape.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  2. Councillor arrested over kidnap, assault of pregnant domestic worker South Africa
  3. Lauren's Dickason's last words to her three little girls before she killed them World
  4. WATCH |‘We closed Komati power station because someone gave us money to ... South Africa
  5. Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed, borders ... Africa

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site