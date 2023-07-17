South Africa

Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon to be released on parole

17 July 2023 - 12:02 By Kim Swartz
Lavona Solomon, in the only photograph of her on her Facebook account.
Lavona Solomon, in the only photograph of her on her Facebook account.
Image: Facebook/Lavona Solomon

Lavona Solomon, the kidnapper of Zephany Nurse, will be released on parole on August 18, the department of correctional services confirmed on Monday.

Solomon has already been placed in a pre-release programme.

Solomon was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for kidnapping baby Zephany in 1997 from Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. Zephany was just three days old at the time. Solomon raised her as her own child.  

The crime was uncovered only in 2016 after a DNA test, which led to Solomon’s arrest and imprisonment that year.

Correctional services department spokesperson Candice van Reenen said Solomon, upon her release, would be “admitted into the system of community corrections and serve the remainder of the sentence until its expiry in 2026.

“Generally the decisions of the parole board are influenced by a number of factors, including the offender’s response to development and treatment programmes associated with rehabilitation, the existence of support systems in the community, the probability of re-offending and the risk the offender may pose to the community or the complainant/victims.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Zephany Nurse's kidnapper's parole to be reconsidered in July 2023

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) on Friday deemed it necessary for the woman who kidnapped Zephany Nurse to undergo further ...
News
1 year ago

'Zephany Nurse' willing to testify in Albert Fritz misconduct saga

The plot has thickened in the alleged sexual misconduct saga involving Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz, as Miché Solomon says she is willing to testify ...
News
1 year ago

Just listen to her: ‘Zephany Nurse’ on woman dealing with being abducted soon after birth

Miche Solomon, who still goes by the name that was given to her by the woman who stole her and raised her as her own, says she understands exactly ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Global rules leave crypto firms with no place to hide, says G20 watchdog World
  2. Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon to be released on parole South Africa
  3. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife deploys field rangers after sightings of two lions South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to restart with new judge South Africa
  5. Richards Bay port resumes operations after temporary closure South Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...