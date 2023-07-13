South Africa

Five suspects nabbed for KwaNobuhle mass shooting

13 July 2023 - 12:59 By TimesLIVE
Six people were killed and another four wounded when three gunmen opened fire at an alleged drug den in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday night.
Image: Werner Hills/HeraldLIVE

Eastern Cape police have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of six people and wounding of four others at a house in KwaNobuhle, Gqeberha.

The arrests for Tuesday's shooting — suspected to be drug-related — took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 34, were arrested in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp.

The victims included five men and a female teenager, 17.

The property where the shooting took place was a known drug den, according to the local Herald newspaper, where Mandrax and tik had been confiscated during previous police operations.

