A 49-year-old man has been charged with money laundering and added in the R2.2bn Kusile corruption matter involving former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko.
The man was due to appear in the specialised commercial crimes court in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge linked to the construction of Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.
The case involves about R3.1m allegedly used for the benefit of accused No 2 in the matter, Frans Sithole, a former Eskom senior official.
The man joins 16 other people, including Koko and companies charged in the same case.
Koko, 53, was charged with three counts of corruption, one of fraud and another of money laundering in October.
Another accused added in R2.2bn Kusile fraud, money laundering case
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
A 49-year-old man has been charged with money laundering and added in the R2.2bn Kusile corruption matter involving former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko.
The man was due to appear in the specialised commercial crimes court in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge linked to the construction of Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.
The case involves about R3.1m allegedly used for the benefit of accused No 2 in the matter, Frans Sithole, a former Eskom senior official.
The man joins 16 other people, including Koko and companies charged in the same case.
Koko, 53, was charged with three counts of corruption, one of fraud and another of money laundering in October.
Eskom project co-ordinator linked to alleged tender corruption at Kriel power station arrested
He was charged with his wife Mosima and two stepdaughters, Koketso Aren and Thato Choma.
Prosecutors said Koko was central to the case, the “puppet master in a scheme which benefited him and his family”, scoring them millions of rand and luxury overseas holidays.
Other accused include Sithole, Thabo Mokwena, Johannes Coetzee, Watson Seswai, Sunil Vip, Markus Bruegmann and Gopal Kambi.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
What happened the morning the cops came for Koko
'This is just a nuisance' — Matshela Koko slams chief justice Raymond Zondo's latest report
Corruption accused Koko pleads poverty, says prosecution will fail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos