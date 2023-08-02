South Africa

Another accused added in R2.2bn Kusile fraud, money laundering case

02 August 2023 - 12:23
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko with his co-accused in the Middelburg magistrate's court where he was charged with corruption and fraud linked to a Kusile power station contract in October last year. File photo.
Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko with his co-accused in the Middelburg magistrate's court where he was charged with corruption and fraud linked to a Kusile power station contract in October last year. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

A 49-year-old man has been charged with money laundering and added in the R2.2bn Kusile corruption matter involving former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko.

The man was due to appear in the specialised commercial crimes court in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge linked to the construction of Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

The case involves about R3.1m allegedly used for the benefit of accused No 2 in the matter, Frans Sithole, a former Eskom senior official.

The man joins 16 other people, including Koko and companies charged in the same case. 

Koko, 53, was charged with three counts of corruption, one of fraud and another of money laundering in October.

Eskom project co-ordinator linked to alleged tender corruption at Kriel power station arrested

An Eskom employee linked to alleged tender irregularities at the Kriel power station was arrested after an almost one-year-long investigation by the ...
News
4 days ago

He was charged with his wife Mosima and two stepdaughters, Koketso Aren and Thato Choma.

Prosecutors said Koko was central to the case, the “puppet master in a scheme which benefited him and his family”, scoring them millions of rand and luxury overseas holidays.

Other accused include Sithole, Thabo Mokwena, Johannes Coetzee, Watson Seswai, Sunil Vip, Markus Bruegmann and Gopal Kambi.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

What happened the morning the cops came for Koko

Former Eskom boss allegedly refused to co-operate with police in dawn raid.
News
9 months ago

'This is just a nuisance' — Matshela Koko slams chief justice Raymond Zondo's latest report

"I have come to the conclusion that CJ Zondo has set up the NPA to fail," said Koko.
Politics
1 year ago

Corruption accused Koko pleads poverty, says prosecution will fail

Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko was on Thursday released on R300 000 bail following a marathon bail hearing in the Middelburg specialised commercial ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Shots fired as 'riotous' taxi driver, passenger attack traffic cops in Cape Town South Africa
  2. More than 20 ‘illegal miners’ arrested in Riverlea, says Bheki Cele South Africa
  3. 'Maladministration' at KZN premier's office to be investigated by SIU South Africa
  4. India's Modi unlikely to travel to South Africa for Brics summit, to join ... World
  5. EXPLAINER | Who is the Niger general who ousted a president he was meant to ... Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem