What happened the morning the cops came for Koko
Former Eskom boss allegedly refused to co-operate with police in dawn raid
30 October 2022 - 00:02
Matshela Koko and one of his co-accused in the R2bn Eskom fraud, corruption and money laundering case allegedly put up a fight when police came to pick them up this week in surprise early-morning raids, with the former power utility boss questioning every aspect of his processing at a police station before he was taken to court...
What happened the morning the cops came for Koko
Former Eskom boss allegedly refused to co-operate with police in dawn raid
Matshela Koko and one of his co-accused in the R2bn Eskom fraud, corruption and money laundering case allegedly put up a fight when police came to pick them up this week in surprise early-morning raids, with the former power utility boss questioning every aspect of his processing at a police station before he was taken to court...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos