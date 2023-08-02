South Africa

Manhunt launched after burglars cause R15k damage at Limpopo school

02 August 2023 - 07:30
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police are investigating after a primary school in Musina was burgled on Monday. File photo.
Police are investigating after a primary school in Musina was burgled on Monday. File photo.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

A manhunt has been launched by Limpopo police after a burglary at a primary school earlier this week.

The break-in happened in Musina on Monday at around 3.22am, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to preliminary investigations, three African males armed with firearms accosted the security officer on duty and tied him up with wire and shoe laces.

“The perpetrators gained access to the main office by breaking the door and ransacked it in search of valuable items. They took two safes, one mounted on a wall. The safes were found dumped in the schoolyard after the suspects failed to open them. The estimated value of damage is R15,000.”

Ledwaba said police were “actively pursuing all leads to apprehend the suspects”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Quality education in South Africa: a privilege, not an absolute right

Let us uphold the importance of education and create a fair system that benefits all deserving students, without compromising the integrity of ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Windows, doors, taps, roof stolen as North West school is stripped yet again

A school in the North West has been burgled and stripped yet again after being renovated more than five times due to vandalism at a cost of almost ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ethiopian military clashes with militia in Amhara, residents say Africa
  2. Rhino poachers switch focus to KZN from Kruger Park South Africa
  3. National register for sex offenders is up to date, says Lamola South Africa
  4. Unplanned outages drop by 2,000MW, as Eskom announces reduced stages of shedding South Africa
  5. Police report more theft cases at Netball World Cup hotels South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...