A manhunt has been launched by Limpopo police after a burglary at a primary school earlier this week.
The break-in happened in Musina on Monday at around 3.22am, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“According to preliminary investigations, three African males armed with firearms accosted the security officer on duty and tied him up with wire and shoe laces.
“The perpetrators gained access to the main office by breaking the door and ransacked it in search of valuable items. They took two safes, one mounted on a wall. The safes were found dumped in the schoolyard after the suspects failed to open them. The estimated value of damage is R15,000.”
Ledwaba said police were “actively pursuing all leads to apprehend the suspects”.
Manhunt launched after burglars cause R15k damage at Limpopo school
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo
