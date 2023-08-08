South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why community is fed up with pollution in Vaal River

08 August 2023 - 10:05 By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
The Emfuleni municipality needs more than R600m to fix its broken wastewater plants.

An activist in one township worries cholera may spread because people can’t afford the soap needed to stay safe.

In this Health Beat episode we take you to Bophelong, a township south of Johannesburg, and show you what dirty water does to people's health.

