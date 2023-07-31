South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why do more teen girls than boys have HIV?

31 July 2023 - 11:36 By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Mia Malan and Dylan Bush
Teen girls and young women in Africa are up to eight times more likely to contract HIV than their male peers. This is because women’s bodies increase their chances of getting HIV through sex.

Teen girls are also still growing so their cervixes have lots of soft tissue which HIV can infect. In Africa fewer girls than boys go to school and this increases their chances of getting HIV as adults as they are less likely to find jobs.

Biology, unequal access to education and bad laws all play a role in this.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

