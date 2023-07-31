Teen girls are also still growing so their cervixes have lots of soft tissue which HIV can infect. In Africa fewer girls than boys go to school and this increases their chances of getting HIV as adults as they are less likely to find jobs.
Biology, unequal access to education and bad laws all play a role in this.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why do more teen girls than boys have HIV?
Teen girls and young women in Africa are up to eight times more likely to contract HIV than their male peers. This is because women’s bodies increase their chances of getting HIV through sex.
