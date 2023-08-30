South Africa

Family of drowned Soweto boy get funeral assistance

Ten-year-old Simphiwe Tshepo Moloi was trying to fetch a soccer ball which rolled into a hole filled with water

30 August 2023 - 14:32
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Simphiwe Tshepo Moloi drowned in Mofolo South on Sunday.
Simphiwe Tshepo Moloi drowned in Mofolo South on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

The family of the 10-year-old boy who drowned in a hole filled with water in Soweto are relieved to be getting assistance to bury him.

Simphiwe Tshepo Moloi died on Sunday when he tried to fetch a soccer ball which rolled into a hole filled with water in a field outside his home in Moroka South.

The grade 5 boy took off his clothes and walked into the water but did not realise the depth. His body was retrieved by divers nearly five hours later and he was declared dead at the scene.

The family say a ward councillor has been co-ordinating their son's funeral. 

His aunt, Kgomotso Moloi, told TimesLIVE they received a visit from a social worker on Tuesday.

“She offered to give us counselling after the funeral. The councillor also came and said they will help with what is needed for the funeral,” she said.

No help yet for distraught mother who cannot bury her son

The boy drowned in a hole dug by Johannesburg Water as part of a project that reportedly began three months ago
News
18 hours ago

They have received an undertaker and a funeral package paid by the contractors responsible for the hole.

“Johannesburg Water came this morning to bring groceries so we can make tea for guests. The ward councillor also said he would come back later with more groceries. We just need to co-ordinate this right so things can move at a faster pace,” she said. 

Ward 37 councillor Papi Chetsanga said he has been working with the family and the municipal departments to ensure Simphiwe receives a dignified burial. “This includes providing hearses and such for the funeral. My role is to put everything together with all of the departments, including Johannesburg Water, the contractors and the City of Johannesburg,” he said.

The aunt said the family was “getting there” in coping with the sudden death and hoping to bury him this weekend. 

His mother Patience is under strain. The aunt said Patience accompanied the undertakers to fetch her son's body on Wednesday. She was also there when his body was zipped up in a bag after the rescue efforts.

“Patience came from the mortuary this morning [Wednesday] to get her son. She is not doing well. She has been sleeping since she came home.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘She never swam in the ocean but drowned in it,’ says mother of seven-year-old KZN girl

Tragic drowning of young girl emphasises the need for awareness and preventive measures for beachgoers
News
1 month ago

Lifesaving SA plea: Prevent drowning, second-biggest killer of young children

About 1,500 people drown in South Africa every year, Lifesaving SA warned in a statement highlighting World Drowning Prevention Day on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Two matriculants drown at Toti beach after school outing

Two matric pupils drowned on Thursday when they went swimming at Amanzimtoti Beach, south of Durban, after a school outing.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Joburg toddler with cancer highlights need for stem cell donors in SA South Africa
  2. Family of drowned Soweto boy get funeral assistance South Africa
  3. Senzo Meyiwa faced shooter holding gun to his chest, scuffle is feasible South Africa
  4. Two men who attempted to rob pupils allegedly attacked and killed on school ... South Africa
  5. Elephant tusk, meat carcasses, guns and blue lights seized in Alex bust South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023