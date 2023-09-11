The deployment of social workers and anti-crime technology is being ramped up at schools as the Gauteng education department tries to mitigate the spillover of societal ills into classrooms.
An estimated 300 pupil deaths from different causes have been reported to the department since the start of the 2023 academic year. The department said 40 of these were allegedly suicides.
The most recent death was on Friday when an 11-year-old grade 5 girl from Anzac Primary School in Brakpan took her own life after reportedly facing parental reprimand for the alleged theft of R300.
"This deeply distressing event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing sensitive issues with children and providing them with the necessary support and guidance during difficult times," said MEC Matome Chiloane.
"Ongoing support, building resilience, promoting meaningful social connections, creating safe spaces in schools, encouraging disclosure and facilitating referral for further professional support are mechanisms that can be implemented to assist pupils in taking proactive steps for their mental wellness."
The department's interventions include deploying 500 learner support agents to provide an early warning mechanism and give peer counselling at 1,200 schools, sending an additional 120 social workers to assist with risk assessment of pupils, deploying 500 Ke Moja coaches to assist with substance abuse awareness and popularising the Childline toll-free number (116) to provide counselling services free of charge for pupils and teachers.
To coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, the department announced a partnership with the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Childline, the Teddy Bear Foundation and the National Association of Child and Youth Care Workers to prevent pupil suicides in Gauteng schools.
Help is at hand for schools struggling with crime and mental health risks
300 pupil deaths in Gauteng this year
Image: 123RF/Aleksandr Davydov
The deployment of social workers and anti-crime technology is being ramped up at schools as the Gauteng education department tries to mitigate the spillover of societal ills into classrooms.
An estimated 300 pupil deaths from different causes have been reported to the department since the start of the 2023 academic year. The department said 40 of these were allegedly suicides.
The most recent death was on Friday when an 11-year-old grade 5 girl from Anzac Primary School in Brakpan took her own life after reportedly facing parental reprimand for the alleged theft of R300.
"This deeply distressing event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing sensitive issues with children and providing them with the necessary support and guidance during difficult times," said MEC Matome Chiloane.
"Ongoing support, building resilience, promoting meaningful social connections, creating safe spaces in schools, encouraging disclosure and facilitating referral for further professional support are mechanisms that can be implemented to assist pupils in taking proactive steps for their mental wellness."
The department's interventions include deploying 500 learner support agents to provide an early warning mechanism and give peer counselling at 1,200 schools, sending an additional 120 social workers to assist with risk assessment of pupils, deploying 500 Ke Moja coaches to assist with substance abuse awareness and popularising the Childline toll-free number (116) to provide counselling services free of charge for pupils and teachers.
To coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, the department announced a partnership with the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Childline, the Teddy Bear Foundation and the National Association of Child and Youth Care Workers to prevent pupil suicides in Gauteng schools.
Alarm as Tsakane Secondary School reports three ‘suicides’, four more attempts
The focus to raise awareness about the causes of suicide and how to prevent suicide will include talks with parents/guardians/caregivers so they are aware of the warning signs, Chiloane said.
Heightened action is also being taken at schools identified as being at a high risk because of high levels of violence and crime.
Chiloane said: "We are concerned about the incidents of violence in and around our schools, driven by gangsters in some areas. Substance use and abuse by pupils as well as bullying continue to be a matter of concern to the department. Violence and instability undermine the safety and well-being of the school community and makes it hard for effective learning and teaching to take place. Some of our schools are best characterised as war zones and pupils, teachers and staff members do not feel safe."
Measures being implemented until the end of the financial year in March 2024 include:
A school safety summit is planned for October to bring together experts, principals, teachers, pupils, parents, government officials, police and SGBs to find solutions and co-operate on resolving violence and crime in school.
REACH OUT
Any pupil feeling sad or overwhelmed and in need of support is urged to call 116. This Childline number is managed by social workers and psychologists.
To report suspected crimes at schools, dial the education department's call centre on 0800 000 789 or send a WhatsApp message to 060 891 0361.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Two men who attempted to rob pupils allegedly attacked and killed on school grounds in Newcastle
Stabbing interrupts school inspection in gang-ridden Eldorado Park
LISTEN | Queens High School details last moments at school of grade 9 pupil who died after alleged bullying
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos