POLL | What do you think of KZN municipality instructing employees to wear black to mourn Buthelezi?

An instruction from a KwaZulu-Natal municipality telling employees they “must” wear black clothing to work on Thursday to mourn the passing of IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi has ruffled some feathers.
“Please be informed that due to the death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the municipality will observe Thursday as the day of bereavement. In lieu of this, all employees (male and female) must use black clothing,” reads a letter from Inkosi Langalibalele municipality manager SB Mthembu.
Female employees were told they “must” wear a head wrap with their black clothing.
There were mixed reactions on social media to the instruction. While some people said there was nothing wrong with it, others contested the “must” in the instruction. People questioned whether there would be disciplinary action taken against those who did not follow the instruction.
The letter did not stipulate what would happen to those who chose not to adhere to the instruction.
The mayor of the municipality, Mduduzi Myeza, is an IFP member.
There were also concerns the instruction was infringing on the political freedom of employees and forcing them to show respect to a leader of a political party with which they might not be affiliated.
Sowetan reported some employees were concerned about being reprimanded for not wearing black outfits.
“There have been mixed reactions to this instruction because this is a political institution and some people are not affiliated to the IFP or Buthelezi’s beliefs and have chosen to stay home on Thursday. We feel this is unfair and we have not been given any platform to voice our opinions on this matter. It was a direct order for us to comply,” said an employee who wanted to stay anonymous for fear of being victimised.
Many people on social media were against the letter, with some suggesting other methods the municipality could have used if it wanted a show of respect to Buthelezi.
Social media user Chomuswe Murefu wrote: “It should not be done by force. I sympathise with those I love because wearing black is a symbol of grieving with the bereaved family.”
Joe Zama Thomas said: “Madness. Some people, when there is a funeral in their families, don't wear black. They could have just asked them to write messages of condolences in a book and sign.”
Thobane Mkhize, an employee and union shop steward at the municipality, said: “There is no labour law that says an employer can impose how workers mourn and what clothing they should wear to work to show respect to any deceased person.
“When the Zulu king [Goodwill Zwelithini] and Nelson Mandela [former president] died we never received such an instruction. Why now?,” asked Mkhize.
