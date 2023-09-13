Lifestyle

Doja Cat, TS Madison, Billy Porter: Best and worst dressed at MTV VMAs

Clean-cut sex appeal dominated the red carpet at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards

13 September 2023 - 12:22
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Doja Cat attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12 2023.
Image: ANDREW KELLY
Image: ANDREW KELLY

With Nicki Minaj taking on hosting duties this year, the annual MTV Video Music Awards show was set to be fun-filled and electric. At least on the stage. On the red carpet, attendees served the heat in striking ensembles as the icy winds of New Jersey took over.

While some offered lessons on how to adopt effortless sex appeal, a few stars fell short.

BEST

DOJA CAT

From the beginning of the year, Doja has embraced an in-your-face approach to public appearances. Taking it easy on the viral masses, this Monse ensemble is how she approaches that. The laid-back designs of the brand are typically functional workwear but for Doja their nude-effect gown resembles a web. No doubt a nod to the cover art for her latest album Paint The Town Red, which features two black widow spiders. Sporting her beloved shaved head, she complements the white dress with icy blonde bleached hair and accents in pink in her eyeshadow and face jewellery.

COLTON HAYES

Proving to be a Dior darling, Colton Haynes stuns in this all white ensemble. Giving length to best sport his layered look, Haynes rocks black platform shoes that probably would have worked better in white.

ANITTA

Can you ever go wrong in Schiaparelli? That was certainly not the case for Anitta, who wowed in a gown from their recent haute couture collection. The playful look is topped with colour-blocked diamond-encrusted dangle earrings. A great way to take on elegance, fun and sophistication all at once.

DOECHII

Doechii in a racy Dsquared gown.
Image: ANDREW KELLY
Image: ANDREW KELLY

The rapper opted to embrace hip hop culture in this racy number from denim darlings Dsquared. The outfit wins by mixing unexpected elements associated with the sportier side of hip hop clothing, from the net-like crystal gown to the baseball nod seen in the leg warmers worn as sleeves.

WORST

BILLY PORTER

'Pose' star and R&B singer Billy Porter.
Image: ANDREW KELLY
Image: ANDREW KELLY

Ciara called. She wants her I'm Out look back. 

Perhaps a homage to Nicki Minaj, who featured in the music video for the song, Billy disappoints in this clumsy look that didn't need the hair extensions. The pieces he layered are all over the place and it is hard to notice one clear piece without being distracted by another. The blouse and denim jacket could have been replaced by a turtleneck that would go well with the wide-legged trousers and pearl accessory.

TS MADDISON

This look was so close to perfection but let's blame it on the designer for not creating a slit for a dress that doesn't photograph well. Kudos to TS Maddison for accessorising expertly with metallics and glass accessories that call back to the 1990s in this rave-glam look.

