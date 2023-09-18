Security guard and bystander shot in foiled Lenasia CIT heist

A security guard and a bystander have been hospitalised after being shot during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Lenasia South, Johannesburg, on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the bystander and guard were wounded when four men armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols ambushed a G4S van on the Golden Highway in Lenasia on Sunday at about 1pm.
“G4S security guards were on duty to do a pickup of cash at the Chicken Licken, Golden Highway, escorted by colleagues, when they were accosted by four armed men with two pistols and two AK-47 rifles who allegedly started to fire shots at them,” Mathe said.
A shoot-out ensued between the guards and suspects.
“The suspects fired several shots, wounding one guard, and took an empty money box before fleeing the scene.”
Mathe said during the shoot-out the G4S escort and three civilian vehicles were damaged. No cash was taken.
“Police and investigation officers were summoned to the scene and found multiple cartridges. A case of attempted murder and armed robbery has been opened and police investigations continue.”
