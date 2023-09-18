South Africa

Security guard and bystander shot in foiled Lenasia CIT heist

Police say robbers ran away with an empty box and no money was taken

18 September 2023 - 17:03 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
A bystander and security guard were shot when four armed men ambushed a G4S van on the Golden Highway in Lenasia, in the south of Johannesburg, on Sunday. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

A security guard and a bystander have been hospitalised after being shot during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Lenasia South, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the bystander and guard were wounded when four men armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols ambushed a G4S van on the Golden Highway in Lenasia on Sunday at about 1pm.

“G4S security guards were on duty to do a pickup of cash at the Chicken Licken, Golden Highway, escorted by colleagues, when they were accosted by four armed men with two pistols and two AK-47 rifles who allegedly started to fire shots at them,” Mathe said. 

A shoot-out ensued between the guards and suspects.

“The suspects fired several shots, wounding one guard, and took an empty money box before fleeing the scene.

Mathe said during the shoot-out the G4S escort and three civilian vehicles were damaged. No cash was taken.

“Police and investigation officers were summoned to the scene and found multiple cartridges. A case of attempted murder and armed robbery has been opened and police investigations continue.”

TimesLIVE 

