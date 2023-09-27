South Africa

Struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad dies aged 82

27 September 2023 - 21:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Aziz Pahad.
Aziz Pahad.
Image: Government of the RSA

Struggle stalwart and former MP Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad died on Wednesday evening.

He was 82.

“A patriot, freedom fighter and servant of the people throughout his life, former deputy minister Pahad was a dedicated member of the ANC, a brilliant diplomat and strategist who served as an MP and deputy minister for international relations from 1994 to 2008,” his family said in a statement.

Pahad is survived by his wife Angina, brother, children, his granddaughter and extended family members.

The family said funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Asmal, NDZ, Pandor: Makgoba gives insight into ministers he has known

Trevor Manuel and Kader Asmal are among those who rate highly in my book — but Manto will be remembered for garlic, lemon juice and Virodene.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

TONY LEON | Prince Buthelezi’s death has triggered some hypocrisy, amnesia and contradiction

Depending on which part of the political spectrum you look from, Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s legacy will range from dignified statesman to warlord
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Essop Pahad: a life dedicated to the struggle

Regarded as one of the SACP’s leading intellectuals, Pahad also became known as Mbeki’s enforcer, S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Zulu royal family should unite for the sake of late King Goodwill Zwelithini, ... News
  2. Struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad dies aged 82 South Africa
  3. Frustration at slow pace of Charlotte Maxeke repairs News
  4. Living conditions are inhumane, say families displaced by floods News
  5. Collaborative initiative gives former prisoners a new lease on life News

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives