South Africa

Makro's e-waste for vouchers drive shelved

19 October 2023 - 11:37
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Makro says it will review the process after thousands of people showed up to exchange e-waste for vouchers.
Image: Via Facebook

Makro’s vouchers for electronic trash initiative has been cancelled.

Thousands of people queued at the chain's stores countrywide last weekend to exchange e-waste — old cellphones, appliances and other electronic goods — for up to R600 in Makro vouchers.

However, after a bumper debut campaign, it has been shelved.

“As indicated, participation was exceptionally high last weekend and queues did form at certain stores, although it is perhaps an exaggeration to describe the situation as chaotic.

“Nonetheless, this was the first time we had rewarded customers for their e-waste and we take the point that given high levels of participation, there is opportunity to implement a more efficient process. We have therefore decided to review and redesign the process before running it again,” said Massmart spokesperson Brian Leroni. 

TimesLIVE

