Durban family grieving after second family member killed in home four years later

A Durban family is having to relive the trauma they went through four years ago when their patriarch was viciously attacked, robbed and left for dead at their home in Silverglen, Chatsworth.
This time it was the body of his daughter, teacher Priya Bhim, 50, who was discovered in the kitchen of the same house on Thursday, a week after she was reported missing.
Her father, Bhim Sukununun, 82, was beaten and bound when thieves broke into the home in 2019.
Bhim’s nephew Shravan said the family was devastated by their loss which has sent shock waves through the community.
“We were never prepared for something like this,” he said.
“When Priya did not report for her duties at Seaview primary on the previous Friday no one had became alarmed by the news until days passed.
“It was only on Monday when we saw that a WhatsApp profile picture had been removed from her phone. That is when we realised something was wrong,” Shravan said.
The family opened a missing person case at the Bayview police station the following day and a police task team was established.
Their investigation led them to a location identified by a member of the public who had spotted a personalised Nissan Almera, belonging to the missing teacher.
A suspect driving the car, which also contained items from the house, was arrested.
“What was also surprising was discovery of my late grandfather’s clothes which were also in the vehicle,” said Shravan.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala confirmed that police had nabbed a 35-year-old man in Marianhill who was expected to make his first court appearance soon.
Shravan described his aunt as a soft-spoken person who had played a pivotal role in academia after graduating with a PhD from the University of the Free State.
“She was devoted to her school work. The school community is devastated,’’ said Shravan.
“We want closure. Honestly, we are still in the dark as to how someone would do something so heinous.”
When she was first reported missing, the family checked at Suncoast casino and Wild Coast casino, places she often frequented.
Shravan said the murder was even more tragic considering what happened to his grandfather four years ago.
“The circumstances are different. During that time it was clear that the house had been broken into. There was evidence of a struggle which is different to what has happened now.”
He said due to the extent of her injuries, Priya would have a sealed coffin at her funeral on Saturday.
TimesLIVE
Durban family grieving after second family member killed in home four years later
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
