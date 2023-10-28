South Africa

Hawks swoop on activist Loyiso Nkohla’s ‘killer’

28 October 2023 - 10:44
Political activist and former Patriotic Alliance member Loyiso Nkohla was shot dead in Philippi, Cape Town, in April.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks have arrested activist Loyiso Nkohla’s alleged killer.

Nkohla died in a hail of bullets at the Philippi train station on April 17. The 40-year-old, whose poo-flinging protests thrust him into the spotlight, was facilitating the relocation of shack dwellers who set up homes along railway tracks.

W/O Zinzi Hani, spokesperson for the Hawks, said a 38-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday “in connection with the murder after being positively linked to the crime”.

“The suspect has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder,” said Hani.

“This emanates from an incident that happened on April 17.”

READ MORE:

