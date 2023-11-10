Former Northern Cape ANC provincial chairperson John Block was officially released from prison on parole on Friday, said the department of correctional services.
“Mr Block was sentenced to 15 years for corruption and money laundering on December 6 2016. The parole placement decision was taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) [in terms of ] section 73 of the Correctional Services Act,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
He said the offender rehabilitation path played an important role when an inmate’s suitability for parole placement is being considered.
He said Block was an active prisoner who participated in several correctional programmes and went on to obtain a diploma in business management while behind bars.
“Reports by the specialists are part of the material submitted to the CSPB as they provide details in terms of the inmate’s readiness for social reintegration.
“John Fikile Block benefited from the special remission of sentences of 2019, 2020 and 2023, thus bringing forward his minimum detention period to September 13 2023.”
Nxumalo said the decision takes into consideration the special remission of sentence for meritorious service as per section 80 of the Correctional Services Act.
Block will complete the rest of his sentence in the system of community corrections and will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires on June 26 2029, said Nxumalo.
TimesLIVE
Former Northern Cape ANC provincial chair John Block released on parole
Image: Tsheko Kabasia
