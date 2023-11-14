Zondo 'must exercise restraint' in his public comments, warns Casac

During the interview, Zondo said: “I won't speak a lot about it because I understand there is litigation but this I can say. Anyone who kept themselves informed about what people were saying at the time when his remission happened and he was released would simply know there were a lot of people who were saying 'if the government doesn't want him to serve a sentence in jail, what is this corruption trial all about that has been going on for so long? It means even if he were to be found guilty, which at this stage we don't know if he will be found guilty but even if he were, if a judge sentences him to jail, it means that something will be done to ensure he doesn't stay in jail'. That is what people asking and were concerned about that.”

The news anchor then asked Zondo whether there was any point then in prosecuting Zuma, to which Zondo replied: " I would say as long as the NPA says it has enough evidence to justify prosecuting him, he must be prosecuted. If the executive [does not want him] to spend time in jail, let the country know the NPA and the courts would have done their part and let the executive deal with the public at that time.

“So I would not say any trial must stop. I would say let's continue doing what we believe is right,” he added.

The interview follows the Zondo’s remarks at the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council conference last week, in which he expressed views on similar issues.

“Casac regards the chief justice’s remarks as unfortunate and ill-advised. The constitution guarantees judicial independence and, to that end, grants judges security of tenure and ensures that their remuneration and benefits cannot be reduced,” Casac said.