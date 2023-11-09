“Maybe we as citizens did not stand up and fight. I have a sense that if the Scorpions had not been disbanded, we would not have the levels of corruption that we have right now.”
Zondo said he, however, had full confidence in the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi in the fight against corruption.
The chief justice, reflecting on the government's past decisions, said the firing of Vusi Pikoli as the NDPP was not the best move.
“One of the things we did was to stop Vusi Pikoli from continuing as NDPP. He is a man of integrity and showed he was prepared to fight corruption irrespective of who was involved. Maybe, sometime in the future, he will decide to help South Africa in the fight against corruption.”
Speaking to Sunday Times earlier, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula expressed the same sentiments as Zondo, saying the government made a mistake when it dissolved the Scorpions.
“We were very big critics of the Scorpions, about the way to arrest. But from a quality point of view, criminals knew that [when you were] surrounded by the Scorpions, it’s game over,” Mbalula said. “The model of the Scorpions seemed to be working for us at that time, and to be honest the ANC needs to go back to that.”
The unit was known for probing high-profile politicians including Zuma and former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.
The unit investigated Zuma's famous “arms deal” case which is still being argued in court.
Zuma’s co-accused Schabir Shaik, who served as a financial adviser to the then deputy president, was sentenced in 2005 to 15 years for corruption. Shaik was accused of facilitating payment of a bribe by the arms company Thint (Thales) to Zuma before he became president.
‘Worst decision ever’: Zondo on decision to disband Scorpions
Image: SA government media/Twitter
