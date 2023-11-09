Politics

‘Worst decision ever’: Zondo on decision to disband Scorpions

09 November 2023 - 17:20 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Chief justice Raymond Zondo speaks to police minister Bheki Cele at the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council two-day dialogue.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo speaks to police minister Bheki Cele at the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council two-day dialogue.
Image: SA government media/Twitter

Chief justice Raymond Zondo believes the government made the “worst decision ever” in the fight against corruption when it disbanded the investigative unit known as the Scorpions in 2009.

Zondo was speaking at the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council’s (NACAC's) two-day dialogue conference. 

He said the Scorpions played a key role in fighting against corruption.

The Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), known as the Scorpions, were disbanded in 2009, months after former president Jacob Zuma was elected president of the ANCThe unit was established in 1999 by former president Thabo Mbeki. During the heated ANC presidential race in 2008, Mbeki was accused of using the unit to act against his opponents. 

Zondo said the dissolving of the unit was not a good move in the government's fight against corruption.

One of the worst decisions we’ve ever taken as a country in our fight against corruption was the disbandment of the Scorpions,” Zondo said. “The Scorpions were said to have a very high conviction rate and were very effective but we allowed them to be disbanded.

JUSTICE MALALA | A sting in the tail: don’t hold your breath for the Scorpions’ return

The ANC proved, with the swift removal of the Scorpions in 2008, that it has the ability to get things done when it wants to
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

“Maybe we as citizens did not stand up and fight. I have a sense that if the Scorpions had not been disbanded, we would not have the levels of corruption that we have right now.” 

Zondo said he, however, had full confidence in the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi in the fight against corruption.

The chief justice, reflecting on the government's past decisions, said the firing of Vusi Pikoli as the NDPP was not the best move.

“One of the things we did was to stop Vusi Pikoli from continuing as NDPP. He is a man of integrity and showed he was prepared to fight corruption irrespective of who was involved. Maybe, sometime in the future, he will decide to help South Africa in the fight against corruption.” 

Speaking to Sunday Times earlier, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula expressed the same sentiments as Zondo, saying  the government made a mistake when it dissolved the Scorpions.

“We were very big critics of the Scorpions, about the way to arrest. But from a quality point of view, criminals knew that [when you were] surrounded by the Scorpions, it’s game over,” Mbalula said. “The model of the Scorpions seemed to be working for us at that time, and to be honest the ANC needs to go back to that.” 

The unit was known for probing high-profile politicians including Zuma and former police commissioner Jackie Selebi. 

The unit investigated Zuma's famous “arms deal” case which is still being argued in court. 

Zuma’s co-accused Schabir Shaik, who served as a financial adviser to the then deputy president, was sentenced in 2005 to 15 years for corruption. Shaik was accused of facilitating payment of a bribe by the arms company Thint (Thales) to Zuma before he became president. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | 'Something needs to be done about corruption or we won't have a country worth calling home' — Zondo

Chief justice Raymond Zondo says corruption in South Africa has reached unacceptable levels.
Politics
6 hours ago

Pay whistle-blowers, says Zondo, as R2.5bn is recovered in state capture probes

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has urged the government to pay whistle-blowers who provide valuable information.
Politics
3 hours ago

Mashatile tells MPs he has ‘full confidence’ in Cele, police commissioner despite rising crime

Despite increasing crime rates in South Africa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Thursday expressed his full confidence in police minister Bheki ...
Politics
1 hour ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Israel ambassador must go and ANC disunity must stop: Mbalula Politics
  2. Mashatile tells MPs he has ‘full confidence’ in Cele, police commissioner ... Politics
  3. Pay whistle-blowers, says Zondo, as R2.5bn is recovered in state capture probes Politics
  4. LISTEN | Malema lashes out at Kenya's President William Ruto over Israel Politics
  5. 'A canvas for action': Gauteng hosts Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue Politics

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations