South Africa

Plumber arrested for alleged rape of a minor while at work

20 November 2023 - 07:18
A Mozambican national has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13 year-old girl in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

Police in Hoedspruit, Limpopo have arrested a 24-year-old plumber for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on the family property where he was contracted to fix a water tank.

According to police, the incident happened at Scotia village outside Hoedspruit in Mopani district. 

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said information indicates the Mozambican national called to fix the water tank at the victim's homestead at about 4pm on Friday allegedly raped girl while her mother was away from home. 

“It is alleged while working on the tank the suspect grabbed the victim and threatened to stab her. He allegedly raped her in the absence of her mother. The victim related the alleged incident to her mother on the same day when she came back home and it was reported at Hoedspruit police station. The docket was transferred to the Phalaborwa family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said police successfully tracked down the suspect on Saturday and arrested him for alleged rape and contravention of the Immigration Act. 

The suspect is expected to appear before Hoedspruit periodical court on Monday.

