Israel has recalled for consultations its ambassador to South Africa after the “latest statements from South Africa”, Israel's foreign ministry said on Monday.
The ANC on Thursday had said it would support a parliamentary motion calling for the Israeli embassy in South Africa to be closed.
South Africa, which is highly critical of Israel's campaign in Gaza against Hamas, has recalled its diplomats from Israel. Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, sparking the devastating war in Gaza.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the ruling party hoped that this would mean Israel may be reflecting on the impact of the war between it and Palestine which has left thousands dead.
Bhengu-Motsiri said while the ANC may be criticised for alleged inaction amid the clashes, the ruling party did not have the powers to simply shut the embassy saying due process had to be followed.
“They don't have an option but to do so [recall their ambassador]. This is the perspective of the ANC and we're happy that someone has taken such a decision on the part of our Israeli colleagues,” she said.
Reuters and TimesLIVE
Israel recalls its ambassador to South Africa for consultations
Image: X/@MbalulaFikile
