South Africa

Transnet, Eskom sour season for South Africa's citrus exports

Rail woes, power cuts impact citrus production, exports flat as EU's cold treatment rules hike costs

22 November 2023 - 12:45 By Nelson Banya
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Congestion at ports and a dysfunctional freight rail network has cost the industry dearly.
Congestion at ports and a dysfunctional freight rail network has cost the industry dearly.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

South Africa's citrus exports remained flat during the 2023 season, missing an industry target as the country's electricity and logistics problems worsened, the national growers' association said on Wednesday.

The world's second-biggest citrus exporter after Spain shipped 165.1-million cartons of fruit in the 2023 export season, an increase of less than 1% on last year's figure, Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA) president Justin Chadwick said in a statement.

The exports fell short of the CGA's forecast of 170-million cartons for the year due to persistent power cuts caused by erratic generation from South Africa's ageing coal plants, which impacted irrigation, packing and cold storage, Chadwick said.

The underperformance of state-run freight rail and port utility Transnet, which has throttled commodity exports across the economy, also hobbled citrus shipments.

“Congestion at ports and a dysfunctional freight rail network has cost farmers dearly and is, in effect, halting growth opportunities for the citrus industry,” Chadwick said.

Ports paralysis threatens Christmas

Transnet failings mean container backlogs are worsening — and shipping giant Maersk is bypassing Cape Town because of delays
Business Times
3 days ago

Chadwick said the EU's regulations requiring enhanced cold treatment for citrus exports due to concerns over False Codling Moth, a pest commonly found in Sub-Saharan Africa, and fungal disease Citrus Black Spot, would cost South Africa's citrus industry R3.7bn annually.

The EU is South Africa's biggest export market, accounting for 33% of fruit shipments in 2022, followed by the Middle East with 19%.

The regulations have resulted in decreased orange exports to Europe, Chadwick said, predicting a further decline in 2024.

Last year, South Africa lodged its first ever WTO dispute complaint when it challenged the EU's phytosanitary requirements for imports of oranges and other citrus products related to the False Codling Moth.

The CGA has also asked the South African government to lodge another WTO complaint against the EU over the citrus black spot regulations.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'Port chaos puts fruit exports at risk'

Major overseas markets look elsewhere as delays hit quality of produce
Business Times
1 week ago

How Transnet is killing the economy

Trucking queues 37km long, ships waiting for 19 days to unload as transport mess spirals
News
3 days ago

Mining, manufacturing jobs drop by thousands despite broader employment gains - Stats SA

While the number of formally employed South Africans ticked upwards by nearly 400,000 in the third quarter, manufacturing and mining shed thousands ...
News
1 week ago

Transnet hobbled by debt burden

While Transnet’s new board was committed to fixing operations at the troubled rail logistics and ports company, the department of public enterprises ...
Business Times
1 week ago

New Transnet board vows to boost operations as it faces grilling from MPs

The new Transnet board faced a grilling from parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday, as the economy continues to reel ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Take their salaries, committee suggests for EFF MPs who ‘threatened ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Woman’s body recovered in Kliprivier days after duo swept away during ... South Africa
  3. Mother's health spurs businessman Grant Pattison to take on Discovery Health ... Consumer Live
  4. Off-duty police officer killed in road rage altercation was shot nine times South Africa
  5. Eskom CEO seat has three candidates, will be filled by year-end, says board ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!