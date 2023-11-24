South Africa

Detonators and explosive gels among items seized from suspected zama zamas in Sabie

24 November 2023 - 21:13 By TImesLIVE
The gas cylinders were among the items seized from suspected illegal miners operating in Sabie, Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

Mpumalanga police on Friday said they had arrested 18 people believed to be illegal miners operating in the Sabie area. 

The group was arrested on Thursday in a bust carried out by police, community safety security and liaison, community policing forums, municipal officials and private security companies.

In a statement, Brig Selvy Mohlala said the suspects were found with a variety of items they were suspected of using to mine illegally. 

“During the operation, five detonators, five explosive gel V6, 28 maximum blasting cartridges, one reel detonating cord, one generator, nine phendukas, seven gas bottles, nine motors, two weighing scales, 15 backup batteries, two shovels, one mining torch and 70 plastic bags filled with dagga were seized,” Mohlala said. 

The group, believed to mostly be undocumented foreign nationals, was charged for obstruction of police officials, possession of substances believed to be dagga, sleeping in business premises as well as contravention of the Immigration Act.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed their arrest. 

“Apart from illegal mining, most people loose their lives during these activities, as a result we had to work hard to stop these criminal activities. We will continue with our operations until we put an end to illegal mining in the province,” Manamela said.

TimesLIVE

