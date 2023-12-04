South Africa

Officer studies sign language to help deaf victims and survivors of GBVF

04 December 2023 - 07:08
Capt Khomotso Maluleke has put at least 13 GBVF offenders behind bars in Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

When Capt Khomotso Maluleke struggled while trying to assist a deaf victim at a police station to open a case of house robbery and assault, she decided to study sign language.

“I had to assist a deaf victim to open the case but I struggled. This is when I decided to study sign language to be able to accommodate the deaf community and ensure justice prevails” said Maluleke. 

Maluleke is a forensic social worker within the family violence, child protection and sexual investigations unit. 

She is in her final year to complete a course in sign language at Wits University.

Maluleke has put at least 13 gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) offenders behind bars in Mpumalanga.

Two of the offenders were handed life imprisonment sentences for rape and others received up to 8 years imprisonment for sexual assault, child neglect and assault GBH. 

Maluleke said it is crucial to ensure victims of GBV come forward to open a case and work with police to ensure all perpetrators are brought to book.

“Helping a 13-year-old who was raped by her uncle and ended up conceiving a child, and assisting her to find shelter and return to school, is by far the best achievement.”

Maluleke wants to help more vulnerable communities. 

“Many children are prevented by their guardians from reporting abuse because some perpetrators are breadwinners. Communities must act as activists against GBVF within their area, homes and work.”

TimesLIVE

